Aisha’s medical trip: Ex-Presidential candidate bombs Buhari over neglect of health sector

By Dirisu Yakubu

Presidential candidate of Nigeria For Democracy, NFD, in the 2019 election, Dr. Asukwo Archibong has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of healthcare delivery in the country, following recent return from an oversea medical vacation by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Dr. Archibong in a chat with Vanguard on Sunday said it was an irony that Nigerians whose taxes pay the medical bills of the first family, could not access basic healthcare in poor facilities in their country.

He called on Nigerians, particularly eligible voters to be more diligent in their choice of leaders in the future, adding that after five years in the saddle, President Buhari has failed to make remarkable improvement in the health sector.

“Every member of the Buhari family receives medical treatment overseas. When a family gets all their medical treatment overseas, they are especially lucky. When that family is the first family of Nigeria, then it is doubly lucky.

“It doesn’t stop at the first family being lucky, it also means Nigerians are doubly unlucky.

“Not only are Nigerians saddled with the cost of the overseas medical treatment of the first family, they are also burdened with the broken healthcare system that kills Nigerians.

“Our hospitals have become death depots and while the first family can access medical care overseas, the vast majority of Nigerians cannot as nearly almost everyone has lost someone as a result of the poor healthcare system that we have.

“After five years as the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has failed in regards to our healthcare system. It is irrelevant how we got here, what is relevant is that things are worse than ever before,” he said.

With the political permutations already up in the air for 2023 Achibong advised Nigerians to wake up and do the needful for the sake of “all of us and our beloved country.”

Vanguard