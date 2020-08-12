Aiyenugba joins Kwara Utd

By Taofeek Babalola

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has completed his move to Kwara United ahead of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Aiyenugba’s move to Harmony Boys was part of the club’s management under the leadership of Kumbi Titiloye and Bashir Badawiy efforts to bolster the squad with the aim of finishing among the top clubs on the final standings and soar higher next season in all competitions. In a shot interview after completing his move, the former Hapoel Afula of Israel goalkeeper promised to give his best to the club.

“Kwara is my home and I am here to give my best to Kwara United and also sports loving people who are in this state,” Aiyenugba said.

Aiyenugba who started his career at Kwara Stars in 1998, made name with Enyimba and won four NPFL titles in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

He also lifted the CAF Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004 and also two African Super Cup in 2004 and 2005 and left the People’s Elephant in 2007 for a big move to Bnei Yehuda in Israel.

At the national team, the 36-year-old made 17 appearances for the Super Eagles and last played for the three-time African Champions in the ill-fated 2-2 draw against Guinea in Abuja in November 2011 which ended Nigeria’s qualification for the 2012 AFCON I held in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Aiyenugba played for four different clubs in Israel including Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Ashkelon, Hapoel Iksal and Hapoel Afula between 2007 and 2019.

