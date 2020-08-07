Ajaokuta steel confirms first COVID-19 case

By James Azania, Lokoja

The management of the Ajaokuta Steel Company has reported a case of COVID-19 patient.

The company subsequently shut its health facility to allow for the decontamination, while contact tracing had begun.

A statement issued and pasted on the hospital’s notice board by the management, on Friday, and signed by the Deputy General Manager, A&HM, Salisu D.Y stated that the hospital will be shut down as from 12pm.

It read: “You may be aware that a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited medical centre. The victim had since been moved to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, under the watch of the relevant agency.

“We have commenced contact tracing for COVID-19 test, being conducted by a team of health professionals from the Kogi State ministry of health, Lokoja.

“In line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol and guidelines, all contacts have been directed to proceed on self-isolation for 14 days, and the entire hospital to be decontaminated to prevent infection and community spread.

“In view of this unfortunate development, the hospital will be shut down for services effective 12 noon, Friday 7th August, 2020.”

