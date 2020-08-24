Ajeh emerges winner of RORA mega promo sales

Ajeh Princess from Afor in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State has emerged winner of the mega promo sales tagged ‘Win a Car’ organized by RORA in conjunction with Hotel De Mesa (HDM) Eatery, Umusete, Kwale.

Participants were requested to cumulatively buy up to N70,000 worth of food from the eatery between July and August and be qualified for a draw to win a car.

The winner, Ajeh Princess, with promo number HDM/680/RORA and draw number DRAW01HDM473, contested with 23 persons who were qualified out of a total of 646 persons that were registered.