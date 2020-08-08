Ajimobi left us a guide and direction, says Osinbajo

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said late Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spirit of compromise, brotherhood and unending desire of seeking everyone to work together will be a guide and direction for the party and country for years to come.

Osinbajo who described the death as a big loss to the party and Nation as a whole said the former Governor will be sorely missed for his ability to build bridges and mediate practically any dispute and situation by bring light and direction.

The Vice President spoke on Saturday shortly after signing the condolence register during a visit to the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of late Governor Ajimobi.

This visit came fourty one days after the death of the Ex-Governor.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo and son, Fiyin on the commisseration journey.

Oyo State Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan who welcomed the VP and his entourage to the State on behalf of the government also accompanied the visitors to the residence of the late two term former Governor.

According to the the VP, Ajimobi’s death was more painful considering the timing when the party and Nation are undergoing rebuilding process, adding that the late former party leader was one of those critical to actualising the missions.

Osinbajo said “Senator Abiola Ajimobi aside from the fact that I regarded him as a very dear older brother, was a major bridge builder in the party.

“He was someone we all considered one of those who could mediate practically any dispute, any situation by not just bringing humour but also light and direction and in very many situations and circumstances that we have seen and experience as a party, as a people and all that.

“So, his death is a very significant one for our party. For us, it’s a very major loss and very unfortunate also at a time that it has come, especially this is a time we are trying to build the party and also a time of nation building. He was one of those that are critical in doing this.

“But I think his memory and all that he achieved while on earth and his ideas that he proffered remained with us and that spirit of compromise, that spirit of brotherhood and that his spirit of wanting everyone to work together is one that remains with us and we are proud and pleased that atleast we have that.

“And that will be a guide and direction for us as we go forward in the years to come.

“So, it’s a great lost but we thank God that he lived and did all that he did and that he has left an incredible memory and incredible legacies for us.”

The VP who during the visit encourages and shared thoughts with Ajimobi’s widow, Dr Florence and the children was also taken to see where the remains of the Ex-Governor was buried in the expansive Oluyole residence.

He was received into the residence by Ajimobi’s son, Idris at about 4:25pm.

Top government functionaries that served during the administration of the late Governor were also in attendance as well as some service commanders.

