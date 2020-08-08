Ajimobi’s daughter gets her groove back

EXPECTEDLY, when people lose loved ones, they need time to heal. The family members and loved ones of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, are still recovering from the shock of his passing after losing the battle with COVID-19.

His daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi, appears to be healing faster than expected from his father’s demise. In the past few days, she has shared some posts on her Instagram page, indicating she’s in a good place mentally.

Presently, she is reading a book – Option B – which focuses on coping with adversity and features stories of people who recovered from personal and professional difficulties.

According to her, as she reads from the book, she gets strength. “We all have dealt with and will deal with loss at certain points in our lives. The real challenge is how we face them. So today’s affirmation is to remember that when life sucks me under, I can kick against the bottom, break the surface and breathe gain,” she posted.

