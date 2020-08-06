Akeredolu reconciles with Oke, aggrieved Unity Group leaders

*** We have agreed to work together for the party’s success – Oke

*** Akeredolu’s days as governor numbered – PDP Chairman

*** 646 Observers to be deployed by Yiaga Africa to 300 polling units

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

AHEAD of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as part of his reconciliation move met with the aggrieved leaders of the Unity Group in the All Progressive Congress.

Recall that the group had consistently kicked against the second term bid of Akeredolu.

The Unity Group were led to the meeting by the governorship aspirant who came second in the last primary, Chief Olusola Oke.

Recall that the group had denied speculations of planning to dump the APC after the primary won by governor Akeredolu but with conditions to be met by the governor within seven days.

Oke had said that ” We have resolved that we remain members of the APC in Ondo state and our respective wards.

“We agreed that it is not in the interest of any member of the party for the party to slide into the hand of opposition and therefore unless unavoidable.

READ ALSO: Why Ondo Assembly suspended ZLP lawmaker

“We will do everything possible on our part subject to the condition and terms that will be given out to retain the party in power in Ondo state.

However, a meeting was held behind closed door on Tuesday at the governor’s office.

Feelers from the meeting had it that the group tabled some demands before the governor as a precondition for their support in the coming election.

Although the demand was not made public by both parties after the meeting sources said it includes the governor running an all-inclusive government after winning the second term election.

Vanguard learnt that the group insisted on a cohesive, united APC where there won’t be disconnection, where all members will be treated as equal, where government patronages will no longer be sectional and right and privileges of members will be respected without hindrance.

It was learnt that the meeting also discusses how to incorporate the Olusola Oke campaign group and the Unity forum into the scheme of things as regards the campaign team for the election.

But speaking with Vanguard, one of the leaders in the group said ” Our team is ready to participate in any reconciliation efforts, genuinely undertaken by the parties.

*** We have agreed to work together- Oke

Chief Oke media aide, Rotimi Ogunleye told Vanguard that the reconciliation meeting went well.

Ogunleye said that ” the bottom line is that we have agreed to work together for the success of the party in the coming election.

**** Akeredolu days as governor numbered- Newly elected PDP state chairman.

The newly-elected Ondo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Fatai Adams has served the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state a quit notice ahead of the October governorship election in the state.

In his acceptance speech after defeating his close rival Dennis Alonge – Niyi during the state party congress in Akure, the chairman said that the days of the Akeredolu led administration in the state are numbered.

Adams won the election polling 1,343 votes to defeat the former youth leader of the party Dennis Alonge- Niyi who scored 369 votes.

While appreciating the delegates, Adams said the unification of the party will be pursued vigorously by the new executive.

He promised that when the party wins the October 10 governorship election better and brightest days would return to the state and the people would enjoy the dividend of democracy to the fullest.

According to him ” my his vision and that of the new executives is to lead the Party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to victory in October election.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Jegede to deliver to the people of the dividend of democracy if elected.

“No doubt the task and focus of the new excos will be on the October 10 Ondo governorship election that is around the corner. We are going to win and send packing the Akeredolu led administration for non-performance.

Adams appealed to the people of the state to be wise and vote rightly in the coming election so as to free themselves of political slavery.

*** 646 Observers to monitor Ondo polls.

The Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, a non governmental Organisation that promotes Democratic governance, accountability, Human Rights and civil participation said that 647 observers would be deployed to monitor the poll in 300 polling units in the state.

Mbamalu in a media chat with newsmen in Akure ahead of the poll said that WatchThe Vote (WTV) will deploy the observers in pair to a representative random sample of 300 units in every council area of the state out of the total 3009 units across the state.

She added that 500 WTV polling unit observers will be deployed to observe the accreditation, voting and counting processes on the election day.

According to her ” WTV will also have 27 mobile ( roving) observers present in all the 18 council areas in the state

” They will use their mobile phones to send coded text messages of observation reports to Yiag Africa WTV Data Centre in Benin.

The Director of Programs added that WTV observers ” will also send in official results as announced by the election officials at polling units to the WTV data centre.

Mbamalu appealed to politicians in the state not to see the coming election as a battleground but a civic process.

She promised that the organisation will provide timely and accurate information about the election process to voters and stakeholders, ensure that citizens votes count by deterring fraud and manipulation during the poll and would build citizens confidence in the coming election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Akeredolu reconciles with Oke, aggrieved Unity Group leaders appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...