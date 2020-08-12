Akeredolu to Buhari: increase police’ funding

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to recruit more police personnel and increase funding to the commands.

Akeredolu said new policies have to be developed and strategies adopted to arrest crime before it happens.

The governor spoke in Akure at the passing out of the pioneer Amotekun Corps. He said will not be allowed during the August 22 local government and October 10 governorship elections.

He urged traditional rulers to cooperate with the Amotekun corps and encourage them with all lawful assistance.

“Conventional policing must be revamped and strengthened; we must invest in the police if we want them to be effective. We cannot have commands in states without funding; it does not make sense.

“As we progress in the fight against crime, we will continue to provide logistics for their support. But with the launch of Amotekun, it shall be no retreat, no surrender; we will not be intimidated or blackmailed.

“This is not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies. Rather, it is to complement what is on ground so that together they can achieve a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid our state of crime and criminally-minded elements.”

Chairman of the Ondo Traditional Rulers’ Council and Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, cautioned the Amotekun corps against collecting bribe. He urged them to make the state proud by carrying out their jobs diligently

Commander of the corps Chief Ade Adeleye said the men have been trained in intelligence gathering, handling of non-firearms, crowd control among others.

Like this: Like Loading...