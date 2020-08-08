Akeredolu’s disposition, a burden on me, says running mate

Our Reporter

Running mate to the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, has given reasons why he would be entirely loyal and committed to the vision of his boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Ayedatiwa said the disposition of his boss towards him, few weeks after the later experienced political betrayal, left him elated and relaxed.

Speaking when he received members of the State Working Committee of the party from the South Senatorial zone, on a solidarity visit, Ayedatiwa emphasised his disdain for cosmetic lifestyle.

He noted that the governor’s comments and assessment of his person have completely eroded any room for disloyalty, according to a statement by Mr. Alex Kalejaye, the State APC Publicity Secretary.

He said: “Mr. Governor’s speeches and comments give no room for me to do otherwise; I have no option than to be loyal to him, and committed to whatever assignments I am given.

“His disposition towards me has placed so much pressure on me, and further reinforced the need for total loyalty”.

Ayedatiwa dismissed the insinuation that the position would alter his relationship with his people, saying, “appointment or no appointment, I always prefer to leave my natural life, and it is part of my core character”.

He urged the party executives to roll up their sleeves for the task ahead. He argued that the party needed to cover more grounds to ensure victory at the governorship poll.

“There are some local governments where we have lots of work to do ahead of the October governorship election,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the Ondo South Senatorial Chairman, Dr. Adedeji Oyedele, told the in-coming Deputy Governor that the visit was to underscore the acceptance of his choice as the running mate to the zone.

Oyedele said the leadership of the party in the south would support, and work heartily with Ayedatiwa as the new symbol of APC in the south senatorial district.

