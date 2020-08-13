Akesan market to be rebuilt at N781.7m

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday launched reconstruction of the Akesan modern market complex in Oyo seven months after it was razed.

The over 400-year old market was razed by fire on January 5.

Reconstruction is put at N781.7 million. The modern market will have 520 lock up shops, 168 open stalls, administrative block, warehouses, cold room storage facilities, clinic, police post, toilets, potable water, among others.

Makinde said funds to complete the project was available and would not be sourced from borrowing.

The governor added that fire precautions and safety measures had been factored into the new structure; fire fighting trucks procured to serve the market and immediate community.

He said: “When we visited this market on January 8 to assess the damage, I promised to take full responsibility for the fire service’s failure to contain it, rebuild the market and compensate traders for their loss.

“We were able to provide our widow’s mite to victims so they can start again. We also replaced the fire truck at the Akesan Fire station. We can now sleep with our eyes closed knowing that should there be a fire here or anywhere around, the fire service will have no excuse not to work.

“We have taken time to redesign the market. The reconstruction will cost N781 million and the stores will be allocated to the original owners. The first phase of reconstruction will take six months and the second phase two months. The contractor has assured us that in less than one year, the market will be complete and ready.”

Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi thanked Makinde for supporting the victims. He urged the contractor to use quality materials, and traders to be safety conscious when the market is reopened.

