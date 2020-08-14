Daily News

Akinjide buried in Ibadan

By
0
Post Views: Visits 26

From Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

 

The remains of Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) were interred in his estate at Jericho in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

A statement by his son, Abayomi Akinjide, said the late legal luminary was buried after a private funeral service at the Chapel of St. Peter The Rock, Jericho.

He said the burial was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan Anglican Communion and the  government due to the prevailing global public health crisis.

Read Also: UPDATED: Tears, tributes as Kashamu is buried

 

“At the appropriate time, a celebration of life service and public events will be held in his honour. The family would like to thank the federal and state governments, our royal fathers and traditional institutions, the legal community, comprising the Bar and Bench, our friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support.”

Akinjide died on April 21. He was 88.

Breaking: Gunmen kill Bauchi assembly member, abduct wives, child

Previous article

COVID-19: Enugu State records 7 new cases, total hits 976

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News