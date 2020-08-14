Akinjide buried in Ibadan

From Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

The remains of Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) were interred in his estate at Jericho in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

A statement by his son, Abayomi Akinjide, said the late legal luminary was buried after a private funeral service at the Chapel of St. Peter The Rock, Jericho.

He said the burial was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan Anglican Communion and the government due to the prevailing global public health crisis.

“At the appropriate time, a celebration of life service and public events will be held in his honour. The family would like to thank the federal and state governments, our royal fathers and traditional institutions, the legal community, comprising the Bar and Bench, our friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support.”

Akinjide died on April 21. He was 88.

