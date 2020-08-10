Daily News

Akintola family thanks Buhari for naming Railway Station after late premier

By
0
Post Views: Visits 25

Mr Buhari recently named the Omi Adio (Ibadan) Railway Station after the late Premier of Western Nigeria, Ladoke Akintola.

The post Akintola family thanks Buhari for naming Railway Station after late premier appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Reps query N7bn extra budgetary spending by Ministry of Power

Previous article

PDP lifts suspension on Sen. Hunkuyi, 6 others

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News