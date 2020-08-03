Akpabio Fingers Ibori, Uduaghan, Orji Kalu In NDDC Contract Scandal

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has named three former governors as beneficiaries of NDDC contracts.

Two former Delta governors, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, and a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu were linked to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Also linked to the NDDC contracts in the letter submitted to the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is a former lawmaker for the Imo North (Okigwe) constituency of Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Akpabio submitted a list containing the names of Senators and House of Representatives members involved in Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC contracts.

The list of these prominent individuals who benefitted from the contract was contained in a letter with Reference Number MNDA/HM/04/IV/158 addressed to the Clerk to House of Reps, Patrick Giwa, as well as the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The NDDC emergency projects linked to them were awarded two years ago precisely in 2018 at a cost ranging from N400m and N560m each.

One of the projects linked to James Ibori was the emergency repairs of Onoghove community road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University at a cost of N485.7m.

Uduaghan, also a former Governor of Delta State, was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.

The former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu got five NDDC contracts. These contract documents were simply identified him as OUK-Kalu.

The road construction projects awarded to Kalu were in Abia State, varying from N517m to N560m.

Orji handled Emergency repairs of Ezere-Acha-Ndiokoukwu Road at N517.9m and repairs of Amaubiri-Eluama-Uru Ring Road, Lokpaukwu, Umuchieze at N560m.

