Akwa Ibom residents lament insufficiency of COVID-19 palliative

Items procured by the Akwa Ibom State Government for distribution to vulnerable people as palliatives against the impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions were grossly insufficient , findings have suggested,

The findings, based on investigation conducted in the oil-rich Niger Delta state, including interviews with civil society activists, residents and partisans, provide an explanation for the promise-delivery gap regarding the COVID-19 palliative items in the state.

Measures to contain the virus had made governments to restrict movements, thereby significantly halting most socio-economic activities. In Nigeria, where many people depend on going out daily to scrape together some money to survive, the restrictions exacerbated people’s hardship.

It was against the background that the state government in Akwa Ibom announced measures to provide palliative items for the vulnerable citizens impacted by the restrictions. This was done by several other states, supported by corporate and individual philanthropists.

“I did not receive anything,” Itoro Abasi, 69, said, reacting to the government’s palliative promise. Mr Abasi is the head of one of the 11 family units that form Ikot Okwot, a community in Nsit Ubium LGA of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Management Committee, Emmanuel Ekuwem, in a signed publication published in a local newspaper, Midweek Pioneer, of June 24-25, announced a total cash donation of N298.1 million from the Niger Delta Development Commission, and individual and corporate philanthropists.

According to Mt Ekuwem, non-cash donations included medical items and 4,895 bags of rice, of which 1,400 are 50kg and the rest 5KG, from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the Federal Government, Greenwell Technologies and Allcare Health Services.

In addition, 1,450 5kg bags of Semovita, 450 cartons of spaghetti and 100 units of 50kg bags of garri were received as well as 250 smoked fish donated by the Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association to support the state towards cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, Guinness Malt Nigeria presented 2,000 cases of malt drink. The state also got 800 cases of Pepsi drink, apart from 2,000 cases of Aquafina water and 500 units of 50cl cartons of water donated by Coca Cola.

“Got nothing”

Mr Abasi’s claim was just a window to lamentations of others whose expectations following the government’s promise were unmet.