Covid-19 : WASSCE Candidate Test Positive In Akwa Ibom

A candidate of the West Africa Examination Council examination has reportedly contracted Coronavirus in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom confirmed this on Monday saying a student taking the ongoing West Africa Examination Council examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on Monday August 24 during a media chat in Uyo, the Governor who did not reveal the name of the school said the affected student is asymptomatic.

The governor said the student had an asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.

He, however, said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel further disclosed that they will be ensuring the student does not miss out on anything from the class.

He said;

“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. “We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay. “All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe. “I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first-hand reports in case of any emergency. “Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing the examination.”

The Akwa Ibom Governor also said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers, and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.

Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.

