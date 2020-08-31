Alaafin Of Oyo: I Never Proposed To Any Of My Wives

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has given some inside scoop, detailing how he married his young and beautiful wives.

Many people, especially on social media, have asked questions on how the Alaafin gets to meet these beautiful young women and how he geners the confidence to ask them to marry him.

The monarch has answered these questions in a chat with City People.

According to the Alaafin who is popularly called Iku Baba yeye, he didn’t set out to marry so many wives. He noted that they came on their own.

He added that after helping to sponsor his wives’ education, they decided not to leave. They chose to stay with him.

The Alaafin of Oyo said:

“I did not propose to any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives. The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the University.

“My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another. I maintain a strict code of confidentiality.” the Alaafin added.

