Alabama driver, 22, ‘shoots pedestrian, 29, dead for taking too long to cross the street’

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:59 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 22:31 EDT, 30 August 2020

An Alabama driver stands accused of shooting dead a pedestrian he told police took too long crossing the street in front of his car.

Jeremiah Wesley Penn has been charged with capital murder after Johnarian Travez Allen was shot eight times in Union Springs last Thursday evening.

Penn is said to have told police Allen crossed the street too slowly after he had stopped to let him pass, WSFA reports.

Union Springs police said Penn had been on his way to buy when food when the pair got into a disagreement. The two men are not thought to have known each other.

Jeremiah Wesley Penn, left, has been charged with capital murder after Johnarian Travez Allen, right, was shot eight times in Union Springs last Thursday evening.

Penn allegedly got out of his car to confront Allen on his speed crossing the road before Allen was shot eight times, Fox reports.

Allen was found dead at the scene; Penn is said to have already fled.

He is later said to have handed himself in to law enforcement.

Union Springs police said Penn had been on his way to buy when food when the pair got into a disagreement. Allen was found dead at the scene, pictured; Penn is said to have already fled

In a statement to their Facebook page, police said: ‘The Union Springs Police Department responded to a fatal shooting of 29 year-old Joharian Allen on Thursday, August 28th, near Underwood Avenue and Baskin Street around 7:00 pm after a verbal altercation.

‘Jermiah Penn, 22, has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of Joharian Allen.

‘Penn later turned himself in to an off duty Sheriff Deputy Chad Faulkner.’