Wasiu Alabi popularly known as Pasuma Wonder is a sad man at the moment. His famous lead vocalist Shina Alao died few hours ago after a protracted illness.

The Fuji star,presently in a movie location in Lagos. Ibadan Indigene, Shina’s popularity shot up when Pasuma released his 3rd album OROBOKIBO where he did some slangs which became very popular,like keep on rocking, orobokibo

Credit metronews

