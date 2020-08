A former Minister for Communications and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, yesterday, rejected the reconciliation committee…

The post Alao-Akala unqualified to head Oyo APC reconciliation committee — Shittu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Alao-Akala unqualified to head Oyo APC reconciliation committee — Shittu appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...