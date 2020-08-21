Alexei Navalny has no trace of poison in his system, Russian doctors claim

Russian medics say that no trace of poison has been found in Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s body, sparking accusations of a cover-up by the Kremlin.

Doctors at Ormsk hospital in Siberia, where Navalny is being treated after suddenly falling ill on a flight yesterday, insisted that they have a full diagnosis of the 44-year-old’s condition that does not include poisoning, but cannot reveal what it is.

It comes after they suddenly denied permission for Navalny, who remains in a coma, to be taken out of the country for treatment in Germany on Friday morning.

Yulia, Navalny’s wife, accused the Kremlin of forcing doctors to delay the evacuation until all traces of poison have disappeared from her husband’s body, making it impossible to prove that he was attacked.

The Kremlin insisted this morning that not evacuating Navalny was a ‘purely a medical decision’.

Ivan Zhdanov – director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation – claimed that police have privately admitted the politician was poisoned with a substance so deadly that his visitors have to wear hazmat suits, but refuse to publicly confirm it.

Kira Yarmysh, his press secretary, said doctors and the Kremlin had both agreed to the move – but 15 minutes before the plane was due to arrive, medics suddenly changed their minds.

‘Until now, doctors have said that they are ready to authorize transportation,’ she tweeted early Friday. ‘That is why we organized it in the shortest possible time.

‘Now, at the last moment, doctors are not giving permission. This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin.’

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and Putin’s most threatening political rival, became gravely ill after falling suddenly sick on a plane from Tomsk to Moscow.

His aides and family believe his tea was spiked with an unidentified ‘toxic poison’ at Tomsk airport before his flight.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Omsk and he was rushed to hospital.

Hospital chiefs today indicated his condition was too grave to be moved either to another Russian hospital or – as his family and aides wish – onto an air ambulance due to arrive from Germany.

His press secretary Kira Yarmysh said: ‘The ban on transporting Alexei means a direct threat to his life.

‘It is deadly to remain in the Omsk hospital without equipment and without a diagnosis in the current situation.’

She said Putin’s deputy chief of staff and spokesman Dmitry Peskov had promised to allow Navalny to be moved if needed.

‘Yesterday Peskov promised to provide help in treating Navalny and in transporting him to a different clinic.

‘Today doctors are refusing to give permission for his transportation.’

She warned: ‘Navalny’s life now depends on the fact that the chief physician of the intensive care unit has refused to ‘bear responsibility’ – by allowing him to be moved, ideally abroad, in a well equipped flying intensive care unit.’

Yulia Navalny, the campaigner’s wife and mother of his two children, added that she believes the delay in transport is to allow the toxin to reduce to levels that would be undetectable after he is moved.

That means his supporters will never be able to confirm that he was poisoned, or what he was poisoned with.

Zhdanov added: ‘All relevant documents have been submitted.

‘There was an application from a family member, consent from a clinic in Germany and documents for transportation (by air ambulance).

‘The clinic’s decision is inexplicable and monstrous.’

He said: ‘The doctors have now locked themselves up in the chief doctor’s office.

‘No-one is allowed to see them.’

Navalny’s camp say they are not being given proper details of his condition and have demanded he is allowed onto the air ambulance and flown to Berlin.

The chief doctor in Omsk, Alexander Murakovsky, denied any knowledge of a poison in Navalny’s body, saying tests are underway and will take two more days.

‘We cannot allow for the patient to be transported even under the responsibility of relatives unless the patient’s clinical condition is stable,’ he said.

‘His current state causes our concern in relation to transportation.’

If he was moved ‘anything can happen including the saddest thing possible’.

Omsk transport police spokeswoman Yulia Shwartz refused to confirm a deadly substance had been found.

‘The analysis is still ongoing and so far we do not have any results.’

Russia has dispatched intensive care specialists, neurophysiologists and anaesthetists were sent to Omsk from two top Moscow clinics, the Pirogov Medical and Surgical Centre and the Burdenko Centre of Neurosurgery.

Navalny’s wife Yulia flew yesterday to be at his hospital amid claims that relatives were not being given the full facts of his condition.

German chancellor Angela Merkel offered treatment in Germany for the Putin foe.

‘I hope that he can recover and… he can receive from us all the help and medical support needed,’ she said.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov wished Navalny a ‘speedy recovery’ and said the Kremlin. Would help secure him treatment abroad if needed.

He claimed the poisoning allegations were ‘only assumptions’ until tests proved otherwise.

Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said Navalny had ‘hundreds of enemies including some hardened individuals’, pointing to his anti-corruption investigations that attract millions of views online.