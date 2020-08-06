JUST IN: Alexis Sanchez Now On Free Transfer As Manchester United Rip Up Contract

Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on a free transfer after Manchester United ripped up the remaining two years of his deal.

The end of Sanchez’s Old Trafford nightmare was officially confirmed on Thursday as the 31-year-old signed a three-year deal to make his San Siro move permanent.

An Inter statement read: “FC Internazionale Milano announced that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023.”

Man United added their own statement which included a farewell message to Sanchez.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer,” read their statement.

United and Inter have been locked in talks for the last two weeks, with the winger’s loan spell at the San Siro due to run out on Thursday

Sanchez has rediscovered his form in Italy following a disastrous year-and-a-half for Man United.

United handed Sanchez the most lucrative deal in Premier League history following his move from Arsenal in January 2018, which included a basic wage of £300,000-a-week plus image rights and bonuses which meant he could be paid as much as £560,00-a-week.

However, he scored just five goals in 45 games for the Red Devils, and was quickly deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have decided to let Sanchez go for free in order to avoid paying him £50m over the next two years.

It is understood Sanchez has taken a dramatic pay cut to join Antonio Conte’s side.

According to the Daily Mail, his basic weekly wage will be close to the £300,000 he earned at United, but the higher tax rate in Italy means Sanchez will take home around £130,000-a-week.

