‘All The Best,’ Okocha Sends Goodwill Message To PSG Ahead Bayern Showdown

Okocha left PSG for Bolton in 2002.

Ex-Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha is backing his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The French team will face German giants, Bayern Munich in their first final in the competition at the 65,000-seat Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday.

And Okocha who played for PSG between 1998 and 2002, has sent a goodwill message to the Parc des Princes outfit, wishing them “all the best” as they file out against the Bavarians.

“I want to say congratulations to the players of Paris Saint-Germain and the manager for qualifying for the final of the Champions League,” the former Bolton skipper said in a video posted on PSG’s Twitter handle. “I wish you all the best for the final.”

🇳🇬 Ahead of the #UCLfinal, the one and only Jay-Jay Okocha with some words of encouragement 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Ql3NHh4yA — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 22, 2020

Okocha, 47, was listed in PSG’s Team of the Decade for 2000 to 2020 as the side marked their 50th-year anniversary.

During his four-year spell with the them, the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, played 84 matches, netting 12 goals.

He also won the Trophée des Champions in 1998, played between the winners of the French Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France as well as the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

‘Impose Our Style’

Ahead of the final, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick says he trusts their high line defence and will resist making changes in order to contain fleet-footed Paris Saint Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Sunday’s Champions League final.

File photo: Bayern Munich’s headcoach Hansi Flick arrives for the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen in Munich on December 14, 2019. Christof STACHE / AFP

“In our games over the last 10 months, we’ve always tried to impose our style on the opposition,” Flick said Saturday with treble-chasing Bayern on a 20-match winning run.

“We’ve always played with a high line and ultimately we’ve got results doing that so we won’t change too much. We don’t want to give too much space to the opposition.

“What’s important is we can press the opposition when we are in possession and make sure we cover the ground,” he added, should PSG’s forwards breach his defence.