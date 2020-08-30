For skincare gurus and newbies, dermaplanning is one term you are very likely to come across at some point. Most spas and facial centres include dermaplanning in their facial treatments.

Dermaplanning in layman’s terms is a non-invasive treatment for your skin to remove the dead skin and peach fuzz on it by scraping gently with a sharp blade. These dead skin and peach fuzz is a significant cause of skin dullness. They also prevent your skincare regimen from working as they act as a barrier that keeps your skin from soaking up products.

Dermaplanning blade. Photo: Crowned Ladies

Like with every skincare routine, dermaplanning comes with its benefits and side effects. Here is all you need to know about dermaplanning:

Prepping for Dermaplanning

Dermaplanning is not often advised for everyone, particularly people with sensitive skin. This is why before you choose to go for your dermaplanning treatment, you must have a conversation with your dermatologist.

You would need to discuss your medical history, skin type, colouring, skin problems, and the results you hope to get.



You cannot have dermaplanning while dealing with acne to avoid irritating your skin even further and tearing up its surface. You should also avoid exposure to direct sunlight a week before your appointment as sun damage (sunburn) can cause pain during treatment.

How it Works

Dermaplanning simply involves removing dead skin and peach fuzz from the skin. This is done by aiming a sterile blade at a 45-degree angle and dragging slowly across the skin. This removes dead cells, scar tissues, and any other debris that might cause your complexion to look uneven.

Dermaplanning is a painless procedure, although you might feel slight tingles. Your dermatologist might also apply a mild sedative, numbing spray or local anaesthesia combined with an oral sedative.

Next, your dermatologist will either use an electronic or manual dermaplanning tool, scrapping at a 45-degree angle. This exfoliating goes on for 20-30 minutes.

At the end of the process, the treatment provider would apply a soothing cream, which could be aloe. The final step is to apply sunscreen to exfoliate your skin gently.

Benefits of Dermaplanning

Brighter Complexion



After your dermaplanning appointment, one of the first changes you would be sure to notice is a brighter complexion. This is because, similar to exfoliating, dermaplanning gets rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz from the skin, allowing your skin to shine brighter. With dermaplanning, your skin gains a soft luminous glow that allows it to shine even brighter.

Dermaplanning blades. Photo: Lindo Products

Dermaplanning Reduces Skin Pores



Dirt, pollutants, and products are some of the things that clog skin pores, causing them to enlarge. Enlarged skin pores, in turn, cause fine lines, wrinkles and allows for the ageing of the skin.



By going through dermaplanning, you are ridding your skin of all of these and reducing your skin pores. Smaller skin pores allow you to look even younger than you did before. It also removes facial hair that acts as a trap for this dirt and pollutants.

Allows For Product Penetration



Dirt and pollutants often form barriers that prevent your skin from absorbing all it needs from your skincare products. Dermaplanning gets rid of these barriers and creates an open landing base for your skin products. In turn, making sure that they can now penetrate your skin, letting them do the work they were bought to do.

Side Effects To Dermaplanning

Dermaplanning is pretty much a low-risk procedure, so there’s very little to worry about when it comes to side effects. However, you might experience slight redness in your face a couple of hours after getting the treatment.



Another side effect of dermaplanning is that you might also develop whiteheads a few days after dermaplanning. While infections and scarring are minimal during dermaplanning, there is still a possibility that they might occur.



Finally, you might also see some patchy skin pigment after the procedure, and this could either decrease or totally disappear as time goes on.

Final Word

Dermaplanning is one skincare procedure many people are opting to use in exfoliating their skin. The luminous afterglow dermaplanning leaves on the skin is also why many people opt to have it. Before you choose derma planning, you should read this guide to know what to expect with dermaplanning.