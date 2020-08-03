Alleged constitution breach: Akwa Ibom APC drags AKISIEC to court

By Chioma Onuegbu -Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress( APC), resolved to institute legal action against the state Independent Electoral Commission AKISIEC, for alleged breach of the constitution.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, and made available to newsmen Monday in Uyo, the APC directed the commission to refund all chairmanship and councillorship aspirants the money they used in purchasing nomination forms.

The explained that it is challenging the decision of the state electoral umpire to create additional 39 electoral wards and using the same to conduct forthcoming local government election without the consent of other stakeholders.

He alleged that the commission’s chairman Aniedi Ikoiwak misled the stakeholders and went ahead to unilaterally create the said wards after he had made them believe that the commission would conduct the election based on the existing 329 electoral wards in the state

” The APC in Akwa Ibom state has moved ahead to drag AKISIEC and Peoples Democratic Party-led government of Akwa Ibom State to court for conspicuously overstepping their bounds and conniving to create 39 illegal wards, planning to use same to conduct the upcoming 2020 local government elections.

“APC frowns at this reckless breach of the law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by AKISIEC under Governor Udom led PDP government and proceeds to challenge this illegality in the court of law for the following reasons.

” That on July 17 during the Stakeholders meeting with all the political parties and on July 20, 2020, on election proclamation and publication of elections timetable/guidelines by the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission Mr. Aniedi Ikoiwak misled the people of Akwa Ibom State to believe that the forthcoming LG will be based on existing INEC 329 wards in the State.

” On July 26, 2020, AKISIEC unilaterally and arbitrarily created 39 illegal electoral wards with no regard to due process.and at the same time complicates 2020 upcoming local government elections by adding new wards without structures of any political Party in those wards created.

