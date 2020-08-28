Alleged kidnap: Court remands herder pending legal advice

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday, ordered that a herder, Mounde Adamu , 21, who alleged kidnapped a man, be remanded, pending legal advice.

The police charged Adamu, who lives in Asunnara area, Igangan , Oyo State with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat, who did not take plea of Adamu, ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Amzat ordered that the case file be returned to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution, (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept .29, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Adamu and others at large, conspired and kidnapped one Jibril Ahmadu in Asunnara area, Igangan, for the purpose of collecting ransom

He said the offence contravened the provision of sections 3(1) and (2) punishable under sections 4 (1) and 6 of the Oyo State Kidnapping ( Prohibition ) Laws 2016.