Daily News

Alleged kidnap: Court remands herder pending legal advice

By
0
Post Views: Visits 39

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday, ordered that a herder, Mounde Adamu , 21, who alleged kidnapped a man, be remanded, pending legal advice.

The police charged Adamu, who lives in Asunnara area, Igangan , Oyo State with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat, who did not take plea of Adamu, ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Amzat ordered that the case file be returned to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution, (DPP)  for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept .29, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Adamu and others at large, conspired and  kidnapped one Jibril Ahmadu in Asunnara area, Igangan, for the purpose of collecting ransom

He said the offence contravened the provision of sections 3(1) and (2) punishable under sections 4 (1) and 6 of the Oyo State Kidnapping ( Prohibition ) Laws 2016.




No comments yet

Iranian jailed for 9 years for beheading daughter

Previous article

BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News