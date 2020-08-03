Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC files amended charges against Adoke, Abubakar

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has filed an additional seven-count charge against former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke. Adoke was charged to court over alleged money laundering involving about N400 million. The trial of the ex-AGF who was re-arraigned alongside an Abuja-based businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, before Justice […]

