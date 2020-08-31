Amanda Kloots to release song written by late husband Nick Cordero to celebrate third anniversary

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:49 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 17:54 EDT, 30 August 2020

Amanda Kloots plans to release late husband Nick Cordero’s last song on the occasion of their third anniversary, September 3rd.

The 38-year-old widow just announced her plans to release the track Not Far Away, after revealing how she helped pen the final lyrics to the almost-finished piece of music.

Last week the fitness instructor told fans how she had teamed up with the composer Rickey Minor to complete the single Cordero had started but didn’t get to finish.

Special tribute: Amanda Kloots penned the final lyrics to her late husband Nick Cordero’s unfinished musical track, ahead of his tragic death last month

‘I’ve been wracking my brain for weeks trying to think of what to do or where to go on this day to make it easier,’ the mother-of-one said of the date she tied the knot with Cordero, who passed away from coronavirus complications.

She continued: ‘I don’t think there’s an answer, the year of firsts is always hard.’

‘The other night I sang a duet for the first time with Nick,’ she continued. ‘He had previously recorded a beginning of a song he titled, Not Far Away. I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER!’

Singing together: The 38-year-old widow announced her plans to release the song, Not Far Away, on what have been their third wedding anniversary (seen in 2017)

Despite being singers and meeting in a Broadway show, she revealed they ‘never sang together until this night.’

‘It honestly didn’t hit me until the next day when @rickeyminor came over to play me the final mix that I was singing with my husband!!!!’ she exclaimed. ‘I have to admit I’ve played the song about 100 times since then!’

Kloots expanded: ‘I decided then to release this song on our anniversary as the “something special” I’ve been trying to figure out. The something that will help me get through the day a little easier. To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love.’

‘I’ve been wracking my brain for weeks trying to think of what to do or where to go on this day to make it easier,’ the mother-of-one said of the date she tied the knot with Cordero, who passed at the age of 41 from coronavirus complications; pictured in 2016

‘I hope you guys like it! It is a song about losing someone but also knowing that they are always with you, by your side, smiling down on you every step of the way,’ she concluded, before announcing the track will be available on September 3.

She believes the late Tony nominee would ‘very proud of how’ the song turned out and enjoyed learning how to record and release music.

Cordero passed away, age 41, on July 5 following a 94-day battle with heartbreaking coronavirus-related complications at the ICU in LA’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In memory: The late Canadian actor is the father to Amanda’s 14-month-old son, Elvis (seen in 2019)

To pay the substantial medical bills, Amanda plans on refinancing the mortgage on their new Laurel Canyon home and she’ll receive the $1.04M raised on Nick’s GoFundMe page.

Kloots also launched a $9.99/month subscription service for her workout videos via her website and Instagram Live as a way to make money.

And over 33K people have signed Robert Neary’s MoveOn petition to rename Broadway’s Longacre Theater the Nick Cordero Theater in his memory.

The late Canadian actor is the father to Amanda’s 14-month-old son, Elvis.