Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is first-ever person to amass $200 billion net worth

The 56-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has become the first person ever to amass a $200 billion fortune.
Mr Bezos had unseated Bill Gates in 2017 as the richest person in the world.
According to Forbes, he became wealthier early Wednesday when he crossed a milestone previously unseen in nearly four decades.
“With Amazon stock edging up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon, Bezos’ net worth is up by $4.9 billion, making the 56-year-old the world’s first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune,” Forbes said.
“As of 1:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the Amazon founder and CEO is worth $204.6 billion—nearly $90 billion more than the world’s second-richest person, Bill Gates, who’s currently worth $116.1 billion.
“Even adjusting for inflation, Forbes believes Bezos’ fortune is the largest ever amassed. The person to come closest: Bill Gates, who was the world’s first-ever centibillionaire. Near the height of the dot-com bubble, when Microsoft reached its then-peak in 1999, Gates’ net worth surpassed $100 billion, roughly $158 billion in today’s dollars.
“Fueled by the change in consumer habits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon stock is up nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, and Bezos’ net worth, which was roughly $115 billion on January 1, has skyrocketed in tandem. Bezos’ roughly 11% stake in Amazon makes up more than 90% of his fortune. He also owns the Washington Post, aerospace company Blue Origin and other private investments.”
