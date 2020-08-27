Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is first person worth $200 billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the first person in history to hit $202 billion net worth.

The American billionaire broke the wealth barrier on Wednesday as shares of his online shopping company, continued skyrocketing due to the unending demand for online shopping.

His Seattle company’s stock continued to surge higher on Wednesday pushing Bezos’s net worth up $5 billion to a massive $202 billion.

The 56 year-old business tycoon is $77.7 billion richer than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is now the second richest man in the world, after Bezos first took over the title in 2017.

Bill Gates is the second richest man in the world with $124.3 billion.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest man in the world after reaching the ” century-billionaire” status with a net worth of $114.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

While the world is facing economic challenges, the next 10 richest people in the world have gained more than $150 billion since 2020.

That figure includes the $73.6 billion that’s been added to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth as his electric automaker’s stock has skyrocketed.

Jeff Bezos is also founder of space rocket company Blue Origin, which his ownership stake is worth $7.2 billion. Plus, he has $7.1 billion worth of cash and other assets, according to Bloomberg.

Jeff would have reached the $200 billion status earlier if he wasn’t divorced by his wife MacKenzie Scott who he had to give 4% of Amazon stock, giving her a $62 billion net worth.