AMBER Alert issued for one-year-old Georgia boy kidnapped by two men

An Amber Alert was issued in Chamblee, Georgia on Saturday after a one-year-old boy was kidnapped from his mother at gunpoint.

Authorities say Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was abducted by two men while his mother was pushing him in a stroller on Clairview Drive, around 12.30pm.

One of the suspects pulled up to the mom and child in a maroon 2003 Acura MDX before exiting the car and holding a gun at the woman’s hip.

Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was abducted by two men on Saturday while his mother was pushing him in a stroller

Authorities said the mom put up a fight with the one of the suspects and managed to pull off one of his shoes and piece of his shorts (pictured)

When the man, described as Hispanic in his mid 20s, attempted to take the little boy, the mother put up a fight, tearing off a piece of his shorts and pulling off one of his shoes.

A second suspect, of the same description, then exited the car and took the boy.

The FBI is assisting local authorities in the search and released photos of the suspect’s clothing and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The man who threatened the mom was described as between 28 and 32 years old and about 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing plaid shorts and a red or pink hat, police said.

The two were last seen traveling in the SUV, with Georgia plates RTJ0253, on the I-85.

Mateo was wearing a Batman t-shirt and a diaper at the time he was taken.