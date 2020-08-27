Amid Ongoing Feud With Trump Administration, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the company amid ongoing disputes with the Trump administration and sale talks.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

In a letter to employees, the American businessman said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed.”

His resignation comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days over claims that the popular video app presents a national security threat that could share information about users with China`s government.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” he said in the letter. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May.

He will be replaced by U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, TikTok said.

Most recently, TikTok filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for banning transactions with ByteDance. “The [Trump] administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith,” TikTok wrote in a press release. “We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees.”

Mayer joined TikTok in May, leaving his position as head of direct-to-consumer content at Disney where he oversaw the launch of Disney Plus. Mayer was also crucial to some of Disney’s key acquisitions, including Marvel Entertainment in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, and the $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox last year.

