Amidst CAMA crisis, Buhari meets with Pastor Adeboye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with one of Nigeria’s most influential Christian clerics, Enoch Adeboye.

Apart from Mr Adeboye, who heads the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), others at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Mr Osinbajo is also a pastor of the RCCG.

Although details of the meeting were not disclosed as at press time, it is holding at a time prominent Nigerian clerics have complained about components of the newly signed Companies and Allied Matter Act which seek to regulate not-for-profit organisations including churches.

Popular Christian clerics like David Oyedepo and Johnson Suleiman have condemned the parts of the law that give the government the power to appoint administrators for churches and non-governmental organisations under certain conditions.

Prominent civic groups in Nigeria, including the SERAP, have also complained about the new law.