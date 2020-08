Amnesty International on Thursday called on the authorities in Nigeria’s Kano state to overturn the death sentence imposed on a singer for alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed. An Upper Islamic Sharia court in the northern city of Kano on Monday ordered 22-year-old Yahaya Aminu Sharif to die by hanging for derogatory expressions against the Prophet […]

