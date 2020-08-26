Daily News

Amuneke mum over NFF's role

THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may not get their wish  of Emmanuel Amuneke  as the new head of their technical department according to a close  confidant of former  Barcelona winger.

Though words  are  rife  in a section of the media that  that NFF is on the verge of naming  Amuneke as  replacement for  Bitrus Bewarang , a  reliable sources close to the 1994  African Footballer of the Year told NationSport on Tuesday dismissed  the  news with a pinch of salt.

“ I don’t think the NFF has reached any deal with coach Emmanuel Amuneke despite all the speculations in the media,” the usual reliable source   told NationSport.“ You know Amuneke too well that he would not jump at any offer without  sorting out a formal contract with anybody that needs his service; and I don’t think  that hurdle has been crossed by both parties  and I mean Amuneke and NFF.”

The 49-year-old  who led Tanzania to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, is currently  the head of the technical department of Egyptian  club Misr Lel Makkasa.

He recently hinted that he was open to serving  the country in any capacity with the caveat that  the environment must be satisfactory for him to take such gambit.

“ It would also be a privilege to serve Nigeria in any capacity,”  the former Zamalek winger told Television Continental (TVC).“ I’m always grateful that  I was given the opportunity of coaching the Golden Eaglets  and I’m always ready to serve in any capacity.”

