ANALYSIS: Top managers that may take over Nigeria Women’s National Team

The cloud is thick with expectations as Nigerian football fans patiently await the appointment of a new head coach for the country’s arguably most successful national team, the Super Falcons.

Indeed, no ship can survive the storm or get to its destination without the help of an experienced and well-skilled captain on board to steady it through.

It is a given that every national team needs top-class managers with technical savvy to climb the ladder of success.

With the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) stepping up its hunt for a new manager to take the Super Falcons to the next level, PREMIUM TIMES x-rays some of the top coaches that could be barking out orders from the touchline as Nigeria Women national team coach in the days ahead.

Even though it is an open secret that the NFF is favorably disposed to naming a foreign coach for the Super Falcons, Nigerian coaches who, nonetheless, are qualified and have shown intent are included in this shortlist. They may, at best, end up as assistants to whoever the foreign coach will be.

Hesterine de Reus (Holland)

According to sources, the Dutch woman leads the pack of coaches jostling for the Super Falcons job.

Hesterine de Reus (Holland) [Photo Credit: Wikipedia]

A veteran as far as the women’s game is concerned, Hesterine de Reus boasts of vast extensive experience in football development and coach education in many countries, including as National Team Coach of senior and underage teams in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Rues was first contacted by chieftains of the NFF in 2015 to handle the Super Falcons after a dismal outing at the World Cup. Both parties, however, failed to reach an agreement over salaries and technical issues.

Having spent most of her life playing and coaching in Europe, De Reus loves to create a more professional environment within the camp of the teams she manages without external interference.

Like Louis Van Gaal and every other Dutch coach in men’s football, she is tough, outspoken, and abrupt, a trait that is common with female managers in Europe.

In 2014, she was fired by Australia FA for her outburst weeks before the Asian Cup tournament in Vietnam.

NFF should expect to see a woman who is ready to cross the line and push as hard as possible in a bid to get what she wants from both the players and the federation.

She heads the UEFA-Assist partnership program for women football development in Central Africa. The 59-year-old veteran coach also led Jordan to the 2010 Arabia Women’s Cup title triumph.

Whether she will be willing to give up her job with UEFA to tinker Nigeria is another major obstacle. But if she eventually does, expect to see a revolutionary Falcons set up.

Randy Waldrum (USA)

This 63-year old Texas-born tactician is ranked second in the pecking order of coaches vying for the post of Super Falcons manager.