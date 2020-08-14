Anambra 2021: PDP insists on credible candidate, rules out zoning

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pledged to do everything legitimately possible to win the governorship election in Anambra state, slated for 2021.

This is as the party ruled out zoning the governorship ticket to any of the three senatorial districts.

Speaking on behalf of the party at a press briefing on Friday, national vice chairman (South-East) of the party, Austin Umahi said the party will work the whole distance to return to power in the state.

“I want to tell you that we are resolute to recapture Anambra Government House. I don’t know the zoning arrangement we are talking about but we will ensure that credible candidate emerges in a free and fair primary, because the most important thing is to occupy the Government House.

“I want to be a zonal chairman that is going to Government House, not one to be visiting somebody’s house. I want to be entering Government House and we are going to do it,” Umahi said.

The PDP also warned those in the habit of taking the party to court always to desist from doing so, saying “on the issue of litigation, we said it clearly that anyone that deviates from the decision of the National Working Committee is going to be sanctioned because we must have to instil discipline for this party to move forward.”

Meanwhile the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee has affirmed the decision of the South-East Zonal Working Committee in recognising Hon. Ndubuisi Nwobu as chairman of the PDP Anambra State Chapter.

A statement signed by the national secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri directed party members “to recognise and enter into official party business with the Anambra State Chapter through the State Working Committee.” It also called for the dissolution of all parallel executive bodies of the party in the state.

The South-East Zonal Committee of the party in its resolution called on Chukwudi Umeaba “and all his co travelers to immediately close the illegal State party Office, they opened in Awka, which contravenes section 58 of our Party’s constitution, embrace peace and partner with Hon Sir Ndubisi Nwobu to move the Party forward in Anambra State.”

