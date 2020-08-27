Anambra 2021: You’re on your own on zoning, PDP tells Ezeife, others

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State Wednesday disowned former governor of the state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and some prominent members of the party in the state who, at a meeting recently supported the zoning of the 2021 governorship position in the state to Anambra South senatorial zone.

At a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the leadership of the party in the state said Ezeife and those party members were on their own.

State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said the party had long made its stand clear that it would not support the zoning of the governorship position to any part of the state as doing so would negate the constitutional right of those who seek to contest for the position.

He said: “At no time did the state leadership of the party deliberate on zoning in Anambra State. You are conversant with the clear mandate of the party that only the party in the state can say if there is zoning or not.

“We have members of Board of Trustees in Anambra; we have two senators, seven House of Representatives members and six members in the state House of Assembly. Even the overall leader of the party in the state, Mr Peter Obi and the former governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his deputy, Mrs. Chudi Onyemelukwe are all around and so it is not a decision a few people in the state will just meet and agree on, without the others.

“It will be completely out of place for us to say we have zoned the governorship. In every political party there is a pressure group and you cannot stop people from such agitation. The people who met have no member of the state leadership of PDP when they took the decision.

“If there will be zoning, the party will take that decision and not for people to say so after a meeting without the party making any input. They spoke for themselves, and may I also tell you that it is the constitutional right of the people to contest, so you cannot use zoning to shut some people out of their legitimate rights.”

Vanguard recalls that the former governor of the state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who is from Anambra South senatorial zone, met with some members of the party and agreed that the position of governor should be zoned to the southern zone.

Speaking on the chances of PDP to win the 2021 election, Nwobu added: “Our party is adequately positioned to reclaim power in Anambra State. It is our appeal that all hands should be on deck to achieve same.

“Today, among those who have indicated interest to run for governor under our platform are distinguished men and women with proven track records of excellence and academic attainments. They understand the problems of our state and will hit the ground running if elected into office.

“We wish to assure each and every one of them that we, working in synergy with our national leadership, will conduct a very transparent, free and fair party primaries to select a candidate for our great party.”

