Katsina state Football Association chairman Aminu Kurfi has called on all state FA chairmen in the country support Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in his bid to take charge of the Anambra Football Association.

It will be recalled that Ubah had emerged winner in the Anambra FA elections but was declared null and void by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“Let me tell you that this is clearly an ego war between two old friends. I have spoken with Senator Ubah and I hope to speak with Pinnick as I plan to mediate like an elder statesman in a bid to finding an amicable solution to this crisis.

“My message to all other FA chairmen is that, a slap to one, is a slap to all. If the NFF suddenly feels they can rise up from nowhere and set up a caretaker committee in Anambra state without following due process, then they can as well do the same thing in the other 36 state FA’s if we allow this to stand.

“My advice to the NFF chieftains and to Senator Ubah, is that they should all sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

“I hope to have a meeting with senator Ubah tomorrow (Wednesday) in Abuja and then another meeting with the NFF president later this week in a bid to broker peace” he concluded.

The Nigeria football federation are still unrelenting and are bent on going ahead with their proposed plan to inaugurate a caretaker body to run football in Anambra state for the next three months.

The post Anambra FA crisis: Kurfi rallies support for Senator Ubah appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...