Anambra monarch goes into hiding following alleged police harassment over murder

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE traditional ruler of Awba –Ofemili in Awka North local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Ezekwesili Maduagwuna has gone into hiding following alleged frequent attempts by the police to arrest him over allegation of masterminding the killing of some people in the area. . There was also an allegation that he killed somebody when he was local government chairman of Awka North.

Maduagwuna, in a telephone interview with Vanguard said a large number of policemen swooped his community on Thursday to arrest him over the alleged killings.

An eye witness and an indigene of the community said it was the old men and women that prevented the police from what he described as the unwarranted arrest of their Igwe, as the people insisted that their Monarch did not commit such an offence.

“The women barricaded the roads leading to our community which made the police to retreat,” he said.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, however, said he was not aware that some policemen tried to arrest anybody at Awba Ofemili on Thursday, assuring that he would find out the situation with the Divisional Police Officer, PDO, for the area.

Igwe Maduagwuna, who sounded worried on telephone said: “I have no hand in the death of anybody. Why are they after me? Governor Willie Obiano should set up a panel to find out the true situation of things in the area.

“I hereby challenge any person or group who alleged that 1, Igwe E.E. Maduagwu of Awba-Ofemili was dismissed from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, because of a murder case to come up with the proof of evidence.

“Presently, I am the chief whip of IPMAN in-charge of discipline and ethical behaviour in the association. I did not kill any person, neither was I dismissed from the IPMAN till date.

“Presently, five indigenes of Awba-Ofemili who were arrested in their respective houses in Awba-Ofemili over alleged offences committed within Awba-Ofemili are still being detained in the correctional center in Enugu State till date”

