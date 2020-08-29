Anda Damisa brands real estate firm offering solution to housing deficit

A registered real estate company in Nigeria, Juls Homes has made provision for first, second and low income earners to own a home at its 9 different locations in Lagos at affordable rate, even as Anda Damisa (Lazywrita) becomes brand ambassador to the real estate company that is out to put smiles on Nigerian low-income earners.

This plan also targets the youths with low income earning where they can spread the payment plan for 20 months at a consistent deposit of N2,000 everyday, N10,000 every 5 days and N14,000,00 weekly. And at the completion of that payment plan the person takes over the property.

At the launch, signing and unveiling of brand Ambassador of Juls Homes, the Managing Director, Mgbeahuru Juliet Onyinyechi said that Juls Homes was created with an urge to provide affordable housing for the average man as everyone deserves a right to own a home.

“Our primary business interests are real estate, land and property development, sales and servicing. “There is so much more to a home than a building and that is why at Juls Homes, we will find you the property that meets your aspirations.

She said, “We realised that these days, housings are tailored solely to fit in for the rich but at Juls Homes, the focus is to help every average income earner own that home that fits into his/her budget, because shelter remains a basic need for everyone”.

According to her, to be able to provide the homes, we have made available different pocket friendly plans that would help the people secure a mortgage to become a landlord in Lagos.

Onyinyechi said further that our services are stress-free, and conducted under high level of professionalism, just to make the processes seamless for all our clients, and we are known and can be held by our core values, which are quality teamwork, respect, integrity, responsibility and innovation.

In addition, the Managing Partner, Juls Homes, Damilola Odunaike said, “with more than eleven years of experience in the investment banking space, the company will benefit from his professionalism.

According to him, I have been able to see that there is some alpha in the real estate space. There is a lot of potential that is yet to be unlocked and as you would see in many of our flyers and our website, our products are mostly targeted at the low-income Nigerians. We want to help these people to be able to acquire real estate properties”.

Anda Damisa (Lazywrita) who signed brand ambassador to Juls Homes advised Lagosians and Nigerian youths not to miss this opportunity coming on their way. He said further that is a lot benefits when you own a home in a place like Lagos.

VANGUARD