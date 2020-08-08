Andrea Pirlo named new Juventus coach

Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was Saturday named as the Italian champions’ new coach, just hours after Maurizio Sarri’s sacking. Sarri, 61, leaves Juventus after just one season, a day after the Turin giants crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon. The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has […]

