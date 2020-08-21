Angola: Government Hears Partners On School Reopening

Luanda — The Angolan government is consulting the social partners for joining ideas, as part of the process of students returning to schools, said Friday in Luanda, the Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira.

According to the Cabinet minister during a visit to the Paediatric Hospital in Luanda, the Government seeks to hear from partners their point of view and suggestions on the return of students and teachers to classrooms.

Carolina Cerqueira said that the national technical group is doing a survey on the advantages and disadvantages of reopening schools, in this phase marked by the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

She said the Government is aware that children are more likely to be contaminated, which is why it is carefully evaluating the pros and cons of returning to school.

According to the minister, the government is also aware of the lack of biosecurity conditions in schools and is doing everything possible to ensure that water and other equipment are placed in school institutions.

The minister said that the government is sensitive to the guidelines of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, and Unicef on the reopening of schools, but also aware of the concerns of Angolan families about the risks.

“The Government continues to make efforts so that biosafety and protection conditions allow the safe resumption of the school year as soon as possible.

The resumption of classes, suspended since March, is one of the main topics of conversation in families, streets, businesses, in government and, more intensely, in social networks.