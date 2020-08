[ANGOP] Luanda — The Supreme Court has scheduled for next Friday (14) the reading of the “USD 500 million case”, ruling in which José Filomeno dos Santos “Zenu” (former president of the Sovereign Fund of Angola) and Valter Filipe (former governor of the National Bank of Angola) are accused.

