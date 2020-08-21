Angola: Uige Governor Announces New Social Infrastructure for Songo

Uíge — The governor of the northern Uíge province, Sergio Luther Rescova, Thursday said that the Songo municipality, located 40 kilometres away from the province’s capital, will have new education, health, water supply, electricity infrastructures by 2022 as well as road rehabilitation.

The governor announced the projects at the Auscultation and Social Concertation meeting of the Songo Municipal Administration, during his visit to the municipality.

Rescova explained that at the level of the government of the Uige Province, there are actions included in the programmes of the PIMM and of the Combat Against Poverty that aim to improve the municipality with new social enterprises.

“We will work together so that according to our possibilities and the existing programs in the budgets and other actions, we have projects for all the areas that are important for the municipality,” said the governor.