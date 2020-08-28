Angry Inmate Allegedly Attacked R. Kelly In Prison

R. Kelly has allegedly been attacked by another inmate inside Chicago prison.

The incident recently went down inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.Where Kelly is being held after pleading not guilty to dozens of state and federal sex crime charges in Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

The inmate went on the attack because he was angry about the detention facility being placed on lock down a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail.

The fight didn’t last long, and it’s unclear if another inmate or guards broke it up. sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was okay … no broken bones or serious injuries. The 53-year-old was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked in his cell and started punching him. On July 11, 2019, Kelly was arrested on federal charges alleging sex crimes and obstruction of justice. Kelly faces a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor, as of July 12, 2019. As a result, he is currently incarcerated at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago. The stories go back to the start of his career in the 1990s, with many centring around the alleged predatory pursuit of teenage girls. Kelly was himself the victim of child sex abuse, and detailed in his autobiography how he was raped by a female family member when he was eight years old. Kelly, who posted $750,000 bail, immediately denied the charges in an interview with MTV and later pleaded not guilty in court. It took six years for the case to come to trial, during which time Kelly released his wildly successful Trapped In The Closet album; and was nominated for an Image Award by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), prompting widespread criticism.

