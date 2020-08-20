Another Bauchi Commissioner resigns

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Alhassan Sadiq, on Wednesday resigned his appointment in the Bala Mohammed-led administration.

Mr Sadiq, a staunch ally of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, announced his resignation at the Bauchi State Executive Council meeting that was held yesterday.

The former Speaker, Mr Dogara, had earlier in the month defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in what confirmed his falling apart with the incumbent governor, Mr Mohammed. It is generally believed the former played a key role in the latter’s election during the 2019 general elections.

Mr Dogara, a founding member of the APC, had in the wake of the 2019 elections, defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, under which he recontested his re-election while serving as the Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

The now ex-Commissioner of Commerce and industry came into the government of Mr Mohammed, as a nominee of Mr Dogara. Political analysts in Bauchi said his exit was not surprising as it was expected that most of the ex-speaker’s loyalists are expected to follow the steps of their chief political benefactor.

Sources at the meeting said the former cabinet member simply tendered his resignation to the governor at the beginning of the executive council meeting.

He later announced his resignation on his Facebook page, late Wednesday night.

The Facebook post reads, “Alhamdulillah, Masha Allah, Every beginning has an end. Today, the 19th day of August 2020, I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner (Ministry of Commerce & Industries) and a Member of the State Executive Council in the Government of Bauchi State.

“It was a rare privilege and opportunity to have served my state in such an exalted position. I thank H.E the Executive Governor – Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me. In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss, H.E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same.

“I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team. I have enjoyed the Understanding of my family at such a trying time”, he further wrote.

“I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me.

“I urge you to help me pray God to grant me success, contentment and peace of mind in my new endeavour. Thank you all and remain blessed.”

Mr Sadiq hails from Dass LGA, which is one of the three local governments being represented by the former Speaker.

Those conversant with his political journey said Mr Sadiwq had enjoyed the backing of Mr Dogara in getting political appointments and elections including membership of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Chairman of Dass LGA as well as a legislative aide and his last appointment a Commissioner.

Mr Sadiq’s exit is the second of such resignations since Mr Mohammed assumed office as governor of Bauchi state. Last year, a former commissioner of Finance, Nura Manu, unceremoniously announced his resignation amidst unclear circumstances.

His resignation was followed by that of the Chief of Staff, Abubakar Kari, and then his former political adviser, who was relieved of his duty early this year.