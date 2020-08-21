Another Father Chains Son For 30 Years in Kano (VIDEO)

Murtala Muhammad, a 55-year-old man, has been rescued by the police in Kano after being locked up in a room by his father for 30 years.

Muhammad, a resident of Kofar Fada in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State, was rescued by the police and Human Rights Network on Thursday.

The victim was said to have been chained due to his mental illness.

Muhammad said he was happy to be freed.

Comrade AA Haruna Ayagi, Executive Director of Human Rights Network, said Muhammad was 25 years old when he was locked up in the house.

The development comes four days after the police rescued Ibrahim Lawan, a man held captive by his father for 15 years in the same city.

It was earlier reported that Ibrahim Lawan (35-years-old) allegedly held in captivity for 15 years by his father at Skeka quarters within Kano metropolis has been rescued.

It was reliably gathered that Lawan was 20-years-old when he was locked up in captivity.

A video clip circulating shows how operatives of the police in the state evacuated the man on a stretcher from an uncompleted apartment into a waiting ambulance to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that the detectives attached to the Kano state Headquarters of the state Command Bompai rescued the 35 years old man around 11:45 am on Sunday.

Lawan’s rescue was coming barely four days after (Thursday), one Ahmed Aminu, 30-years-old, confined by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage was also rescued by the police in the state.

As at the time of filing in this report, no official statement from the police was made.

