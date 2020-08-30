Daily News

Another lady raped, killed in Ibadan community

Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

ANOTHER lady identified as Mary Daramola has been allegedly raped and murdered in Akinyele area of Ibadan, raising suspicion that the notorious Sunday Shodipe is not the only criminal operating in the community.

Shodipe was re-arrested earlier in the week after he escaped from police custody on August 11.

Daramola was allegedly raped and killed at Alabata community, near Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, told The Nation that the incident happened on Monday, August 24.

He said a suspect has been arrested over the incident, adding that he has been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigation.

