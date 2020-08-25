Another Serial Killer On The Loose In Ogun State, Police Begins Search

Another serial killer, simply identified as Spartan is on the loose in Ogun State.

The police have gone in search of a suspected serial killer who allegedly killed a 53-year-old leader in Oluwatedo community, Ogere, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Olatunji Oladeji, (pictured above).

It was gathered that the suspected serial killer, Feyisola Dosumu popularly known as Spartan, has been terrorizing members of the community for years and has continuously jumped police arrest.

According to family members of late Oladeji, he was about entering his house on Friday, August 21, after the day’s job when he was accosted and attacked by the suspected killer who reportedly used a machete to hack him to death.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Oladeji, until his death, was the Vice-Chairman of the Oluwatedo Community Development Association.

The community has said the suspected serial killer who is an alleged cultist has killed over 15 persons in the area.

Most of the community members, according to reports, have had to abandon their homes for fear of being killed by the suspect, adding that last month, he used a machete to hack a female nurse residing in the area to death, after raping her.

The community member alleged that the serial killer had a mental breakdown in the past and was admitted at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

However, he allegedly escaped and returned to the community where he has killed some of the residents.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that some policemen are currently on the trail of the suspect and vowed that the suspect would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

She said five of the state police tactical team have been drafted to the area to search for the serial killer.

