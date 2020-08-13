Anti-Graft recovers N270,000 from Ganduje’s aide, Son

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission said it has recovered N270,000 allegedly siphoned by the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on religious affairs, Ali Baba, and his son, Huzaifa Ali Baba. Chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magagi Rimi-Gado, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists, confirmed that the suspects had confessed […]

